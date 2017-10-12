Compass Group plc (CPG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Compass Group plc (LON:CPG) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,609 ($21.15) and last traded at GBX 1,611 ($21.18). Approximately 2,304,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,531,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,618 ($21.27).

CPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.35) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.67) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.32) target price on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Group plc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,631.59 ($21.45).

Get Compass Group plc alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,631.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,510.16. The firm’s market cap is GBX 25.56 billion.

In other Compass Group plc news, insider Paul Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of Compass Group plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,571 ($20.65) per share, for a total transaction of £157,100 ($206,547.46).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/compass-group-plc-cpg-shares-down-0-4.html.

Compass Group plc Company Profile

Compass Group PLC provides food and support services. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Rest of World and Central activities. The Europe segment includes Turkey and Russia. The Rest of World segment includes Japan. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.