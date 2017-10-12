Comparing Denny’s Corporation (DENN) and Its Peers

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is one of 44 public companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Denny’s Corporation to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Denny’s Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s Corporation 0 2 1 0 2.33 Denny’s Corporation Competitors 272 1557 2149 73 2.50

Denny’s Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Denny’s Corporation’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Denny’s Corporation has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s Corporation 7.34% -60.77% 13.43% Denny’s Corporation Competitors 1.77% 12.50% 1.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Denny’s Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Denny’s Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denny’s Corporation and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s Corporation $519.28 million $91.98 million 25.00 Denny’s Corporation Competitors $2.04 billion $349.24 million -3.24

Denny’s Corporation’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Denny’s Corporation. Denny’s Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Denny’s Corporation competitors beat Denny’s Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Denny’s Corporation Company Profile

Denny’s Corporation (Denny’s) operates a franchised full-service restaurant chain. The Company, through its subsidiary, Denny’s, Inc., owns and operates the Denny’s brand. As of December 28, 2016, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,733 franchised, licensed and Company-operated restaurants around the world, including 1,610 restaurants in the United States and 123 international locations. As of December 28, 2016, 1,564 of its restaurants were franchised or licensed and 169 were Company-operated. In addition to its breakfast-all-day items, Denny’s offers a selection of lunch and dinner items, including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrees, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers and desserts. The Company’s Fit Fare menu helps its guests identify items suited to their dietary needs. Most Denny’s restaurants offer special items for children and seniors. The Company has restaurant locations within travel centers, primarily with Pilot and Pilot Flying J Travel Centers.

