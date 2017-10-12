Comparing Celestica (CLS) and Its Competitors

Celestica (NYSE: CLS) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Celestica to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Celestica Inc. alerts:

This table compares Celestica and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celestica 2.12% 13.64% 6.09% Celestica Competitors -47.37% -0.05% -0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Celestica and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celestica 0 9 2 0 2.18 Celestica Competitors 908 4729 8643 361 2.58

Celestica currently has a consensus price target of $14.02, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. As a group, “Semiconductors” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Celestica’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Celestica is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of Celestica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celestica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Celestica has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celestica’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celestica and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Celestica $6.21 billion $256.20 million 13.61 Celestica Competitors $4.56 billion $1.34 billion 82.74

Celestica has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Celestica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Celestica competitors beat Celestica on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc. is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services. Its products and services serve a range of applications, including servers; storage systems; optical equipment; aerospace and defense electronics; healthcare products and applications; semiconductor equipment, and a range of industrial and alternative energy products, including solar panels and inverters. It designs, manufactures and tests solar panels for the residential, commercial and utility scale markets. It uses technologies in the assembly and testing of its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.