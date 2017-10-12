Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.72% of Community Bank System worth $20,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System Inc. alerts:

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $614,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $291,130.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,767.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $1,085,081 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/community-bank-system-inc-cbu-stake-decreased-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) opened at 55.79 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.