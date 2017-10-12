Commerzbank Ag Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK) a €63.00 Price Target

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by research analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.00 ($80.00).

Cancom SE (ETR COK) opened at 63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of €1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.12 and a 200-day moving average of €55.50. Cancom SE has a 12 month low of €39.12 and a 12 month high of €68.27.

About Cancom SE

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

