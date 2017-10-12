Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.63.

In related news, insider Jeffery D. Aberdeen sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $40,594.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 10,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $585,933.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,270,757 shares in the company, valued at $73,487,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,728. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ CBSH) opened at 58.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $305.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.44 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post $2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.64%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of Commerce Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in general banking business, providing a range of retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

