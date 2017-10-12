Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Columbus McKinnon Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.1197225145678 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) opened at 37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $855.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Columbus McKinnon Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Tevens sold 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $281,955.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,437,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $82,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $432,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,932 shares of company stock worth $5,416,512 over the last ninety days. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

