Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.36 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Deere & were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & by 2,432.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,819,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,225,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Deere & by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,506,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,193,000 after purchasing an additional 820,991 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $14,185,962. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company (DE) opened at 127.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.36. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Deere &’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Deere & from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Deere & in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $129.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Deere & in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.45.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

