Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.14% of Colliers International Group worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 276,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,572,000 after purchasing an additional 73,763 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 179,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group Inc. alerts:

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $75.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/colliers-international-group-inc-cigi-shares-sold-by-nationwide-fund-advisors.html.

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ CIGI) opened at 54.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post $2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,700,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.