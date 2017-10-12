Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) President David G. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) President David G. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) remained flat at $24.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $28.83.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 12.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLCT. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Collectors Universe by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia (collectibles). The Company operates through three segments: coins, trading cards and autographs, and other collectibles.

