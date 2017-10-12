Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Upgraded to Buy at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a market perform rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Get Colgate-Palmolive Company alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE CL) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,861 shares. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $77.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Upgraded to Buy at SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/colgate-palmolive-company-cl-upgraded-to-buy-at-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $579,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $277,547.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,323.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,693,933. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Waldron LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.