Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Position Maintained by United Fire Group Inc.

United Fire Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 74.73 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 3,121.95% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $273,867.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,210.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $999,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,353.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,969 shares of company stock worth $15,693,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

