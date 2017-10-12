Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) traded down 0.65% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,222,883 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $42.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post $7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “no rating at time” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,295.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 118,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $4,531,766.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,465 shares of company stock worth $10,620,575 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

