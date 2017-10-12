Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 544,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,757,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,823,000 after buying an additional 765,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) traded up 0.66% during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.73. The company had a trading volume of 135,220 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Align Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

