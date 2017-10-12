Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty (NYSE RQI) opened at 12.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $13.27.

About Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

