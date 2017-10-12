Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Shares of Coeur Mining (CDE) opened at 9.1414 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.7439 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $244,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,610 shares of company stock valued at $602,855. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

