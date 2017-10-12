Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,200 ($28.92).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.13) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola HBC AG to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.67) to GBX 2,400 ($31.55) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.64) to GBX 2,400 ($31.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.50) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,380.55 ($31.30).

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) traded down 0.19% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2606.00. 401,134 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,585.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,337.58. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,602.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,682.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 9.48 billion.

In other Coca Cola HBC AG news, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC acquired 34 shares of Coca Cola HBC AG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,243 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £762.62 ($1,002.66). Also, insider Michalis Imellos acquired 42 shares of Coca Cola HBC AG stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,573 ($33.83) per share, with a total value of £1,080.66 ($1,420.80). Insiders acquired a total of 223 shares of company stock valued at $528,701 in the last 90 days.

About Coca Cola HBC AG

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

