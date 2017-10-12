Clorox Company (The)’s (CLX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Clorox Company (The) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox Company (The) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.39.

Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) opened at 130.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $111.24 and a 1-year high of $141.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Clorox Company (The) had a return on equity of 190.67% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Company will post $5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

In related news, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,847.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,777.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $297,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Clorox Company (The) by 10,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company (The) Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

