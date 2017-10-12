Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “We are again reducing our estimates for Clearwater Paper (CLW) following its recent negative pre-announcement. We expect some of the pressures that plagued the Company in 3Q17 (pulp and transportation prices are going up and tissue market conditions are quite challenging, among other factors) to persist in 4Q, such that we are significantly reducing our estimates for both quarters. We are reducing our 2018 estimates for the same reason. On our revised estimates, CLW will not be in compliance with its debt covenants beginning in 4Q17. Key Investment Points We are reducing our 3Q17 adj. EBITDA estimate from $43M to $35M and our 4Q17 estimate from $58M to $51M, such that our 2017 estimate is going from $196M to $180M.””

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Paper Corporation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clearwater Paper Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) traded up 0.45% during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,965 shares. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Clearwater Paper Corporation had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $429.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corporation will post $2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gadd sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $77,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at $873,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gadd sold 877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $43,858.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation by 80.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation by 17.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation by 77.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper Corporation

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures consumer tissue, away-from-home (AFH) tissue, parent roll tissue, bleached paperboard and pulp at manufacturing facilities across the nation. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products segment, and Pulp and Paperboard segment. The Company’s Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, as well as AFH products.

