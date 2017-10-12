Citigroup Inc. Reaffirms Buy Rating for POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (IRELAND)

Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:IRELAND) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.50) on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

