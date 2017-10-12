Citigroup Inc. Lowers Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) to Sell

Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on the stock.

TALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC to an underperform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 170.59 ($2.24).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group PLC alerts:

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) opened at 219.00 on Monday. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 144.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.90. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 2.08 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/12/citigroup-inc-lowers-talktalk-telecom-group-plc-talk-to-sell.html.

About Talktalk Telecom Group PLC

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.