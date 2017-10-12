Citigroup Inc. Lowers Nustar Energy L.P. (NS) Price Target to $42.00

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nustar Energy L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nustar Energy L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Nustar Energy L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nustar Energy L.P. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nustar Energy L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) opened at 39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. Nustar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $55.64.

Nustar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.28). Nustar Energy L.P. had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $435.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nustar Energy L.P.’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nustar Energy L.P. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $266,370.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,454,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,384,499.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 43,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.69 per share, with a total value of $1,667,577.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,497,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,328,450.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nustar Energy L.P. by 9.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nustar Energy L.P. by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,938,000 after acquiring an additional 182,223 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Nustar Energy L.P. by 24.6% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 145,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nustar Energy L.P. by 72.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 958,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Nustar Energy L.P. by 27.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 825,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 176,513 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nustar Energy L.P.

NuStar Energy L.P. is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of petroleum products, and the marketing of petroleum products. The Company’s segments include pipeline, storage and fuels marketing. The pipeline segment consists of the transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil and anhydrous ammonia.

