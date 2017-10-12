Citigroup Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) opened at 28.09 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 target price (down previously from $30.50) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.10.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

