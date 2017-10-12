Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Potomac Realty Trust worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Potomac Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,073,000 after purchasing an additional 216,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Potomac Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 88,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in First Potomac Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $17,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Potomac Realty Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Potomac Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. First Potomac Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FPO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of First Potomac Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.15 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of First Potomac Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Potomac Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Potomac Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership.

