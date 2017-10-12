Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $311,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20,108.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,212,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,714,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 152,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,255,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,076,000 after purchasing an additional 276,341 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $300,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,319.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. FIG Partners raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ UCBI) opened at 28.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.47.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

