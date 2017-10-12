Citadel Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 5,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ THFF) opened at 48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post $2.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A.

