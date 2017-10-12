Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tredegar Corporation (TG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Tredegar Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Tredegar Corporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tredegar Corporation by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 507,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tredegar Corporation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tredegar Corporation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tredegar Corporation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,851,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,981,000 after purchasing an additional 286,897 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tredegar Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tredegar Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE TG) opened at 19.15 on Thursday. Tredegar Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Tredegar Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Tredegar Corporation news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,500 shares of Tredegar Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films and aluminum extrusions. The Company’s segments are PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

