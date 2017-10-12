Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.35. 12,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 9,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CPH. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bloom Burton downgraded Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
The firm’s market cap is $116.33 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical dermatology company in South America, Canada, and the United States. It offers CIP-ISOTRETINOIN, a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; CIP-FENOFIBRATE, a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; and CIP-TRAMADOL ER, a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain.
