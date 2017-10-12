Cigna Corporation (CI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60,963 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Cigna Corporation worth $44,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spot Trading L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corporation by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Spot Trading L.L.C. now owns 1,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corporation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corporation by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corporation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,419,000 after acquiring an additional 274,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Corporation from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Corporation from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Corporation from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other Cigna Corporation news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 37,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $6,651,096.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total transaction of $45,761.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.78. 175,067 shares of the company traded hands. Cigna Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $193.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Cigna Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Cigna Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

