Cigna Corporation (CI) Holdings Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,046,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 159.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 504.4% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $230,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total value of $45,761.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cigna Corporation from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on shares of Cigna Corporation from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) opened at 186.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.43. Cigna Corporation has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $193.00.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

