Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €129.00 Price Target by UBS AG Analysts

UBS AG set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. S&P Global set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €122.06 ($143.60).

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) traded down 0.29% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €122.30. The company had a trading volume of 244,924 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €117.62. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52 week low of €92.11 and a 52 week high of €125.70. The firm has a market capitalization of €22.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (Michelin SCA) is a France-based company, which is mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tires for a variety of vehicles. In addition, it publishes maps and guides, and offers digital products and services. The Company’s main activity is the production of tires for passenger cars, two-wheeled vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment and aircraft, among others, which are sold through such distribution divisions as Euromaster in Europe and TCI in the United States.

