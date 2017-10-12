Christopher Netter Sells 4,000 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) insider Christopher Netter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $253,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Netter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Christopher Netter sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $63,470.00.

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) opened at 64.34 on Thursday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.86 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 129.11%.

BFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,122,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,395,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area.

