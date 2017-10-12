Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS) Receives Hold Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) traded down 5.207% on Wednesday, hitting $7.555. 2,335,524 shares of the stock traded hands. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.537 and a beta of 0.68.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.58 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21,451.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,490,000 after buying an additional 13,352,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,134,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,563,000 after buying an additional 2,671,543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $15,203,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $11,701,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,790,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,430,000 after buying an additional 804,660 shares during the last quarter.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is an omni-channel specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates and accessories, operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company is also engaged in the sale of merchandise in its domestic and international retail stores.

