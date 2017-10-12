Chemours Company (The) (CC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CC. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Chemours Company (The) to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of Chemours Company (NYSE CC) traded up 0.58% on Thursday, reaching $55.44. 894,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Chemours Company (The) had a return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours Company will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

In other news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,019,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,837 shares of company stock worth $2,885,523. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Chemours Company (The) in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours Company (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours Company (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours Company (The) in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Chemours Company (The) by 306.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours Company (The)

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

