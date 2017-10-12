Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Holdings Reduced by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,666 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $59,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ CHKP) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,616 shares. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.17% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

