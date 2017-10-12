Cerner Corporation (CERN) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Corporation during the second quarter worth $157,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 100.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Corporation during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Corporation by 23,700.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) traded up 0.62% during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 998,576 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. Cerner Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Cerner Corporation had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Cerner Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cerner Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Cerner Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other Cerner Corporation news, COO Michael Nill sold 99,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $7,007,661.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,279,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,583 shares of company stock valued at $24,758,191. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

