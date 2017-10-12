Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Earns News Impact Score of 0.11

Headlines about Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Century Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2704414850862 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Century Bancorp (CNBKA) traded down 2.62% during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.40. 15,536 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.73. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Bancorp will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,219.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 575,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,105,494.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,053.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 570,561 shares in the company, valued at $38,022,185.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,444 shares of company stock worth $1,044,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a state-chartered bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary: Century Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, state and local Governments and agencies, non-profit organizations and individuals. It operates approximately 30 banking offices in 20 cities and towns in Massachusetts, ranging from Braintree in the south to Andover in the north.

