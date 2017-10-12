CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.13

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 83,871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterState Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterState Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CenterState Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Brean Capital started coverage on shares of CenterState Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 target price on shares of CenterState Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

CenterState Banks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CenterState Banks news, Director Charles W. Mcpherson purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,814. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Ciferri purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,990.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,100 shares of company stock worth $260,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterState Banks by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterState Banks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CenterState Banks by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterState Banks by 8.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterState Banks by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

