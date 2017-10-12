Celgene Corporation (CELG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Celgene Corporation accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene Corporation by 12,913.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,074 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Celgene Corporation in the first quarter valued at $194,490,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Celgene Corporation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,601,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after acquiring an additional 892,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celgene Corporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after acquiring an additional 723,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celgene Corporation by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,911,000 after acquiring an additional 710,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 139.56 on Thursday. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $129.92. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELG. BTIG Research cut Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.93 to $131.70 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Vetr raised Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.32 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

