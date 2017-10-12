Celgene Corporation (CELG) Holdings Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Celgene Corporation accounts for 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 193,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Celgene Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 11,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.93 to $131.70 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.32 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) opened at 139.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92. Celgene Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celgene Corporation news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $248,498.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total value of $2,415,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

