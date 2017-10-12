Caxton Associates LP Invests $516,000 in FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) Stock

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 22.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation by 8.2% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FE. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corporation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) traded up 0.69% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 430,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The firm’s market cap is $14.24 billion. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FirstEnergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post $2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. FirstEnergy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.31%.

FirstEnergy Corporation Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

