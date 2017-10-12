Caxton Associates LP Invests $495,000 in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCP. AXA boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 52.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 756,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 34.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCP by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCP during the first quarter valued at $2,702,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded down 0.624% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.295. 415,237 shares of the company were exchanged. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.924 and a beta of 0.38.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.29 million. HCP had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 32.16%. HCP’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCP. BidaskClub raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

