Caxton Associates LP Has $473,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 132.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $10,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) traded up 0.14% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100,933 shares. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $99.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.00 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

