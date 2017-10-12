Cavium, Inc. (CAVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAVM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cavium in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cavium in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Cavium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of Cavium (NASDAQ CAVM) opened at 68.94 on Thursday. Cavium has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $76.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.74 billion.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Cavium had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $242.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Cavium’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cavium will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $1,237,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,121,457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after acquiring an additional 211,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 64,275.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $314,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,661 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $98,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavium by 36.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,275,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 339,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

