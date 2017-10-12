Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (CET) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSE:CET) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.30. 39,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 104,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The stock’s market cap is $63.59 million.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of providing selected oilfield services to oil and natural gas exploration and development entities in western Canada and the United States. The Company carries on its activities in Canada and the United States under the name Cathedral Energy Services with operating division Directional Drilling.

