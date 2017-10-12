Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 352,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BioTelemetry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 113,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth $6,577,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BEAT. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on BioTelemetry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

