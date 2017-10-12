Castleark Management LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 358,708 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC by 83.3% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Delphi Automotive PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC by 225.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $836,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $874,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DLPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.51.

Delphi Automotive PLC Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

