Cass Information Systems (CASS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cass Information Systems earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.6727454181385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 19.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information.

