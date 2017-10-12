Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.74.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at 16.67 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The stock’s market cap is $1.36 billion.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.22 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1,494.45%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,826,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,809,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,724,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842,054.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 431,600 shares of company stock worth $5,602,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 20,572.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,193,000 after buying an additional 8,513,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 89.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,659,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,322,000 after buying an additional 1,256,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2,349.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 897,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 861,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 28.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,815,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,454,000 after buying an additional 850,815 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 17.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,905,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 714,257 shares during the period.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

