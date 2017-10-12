Carnival Corporation (CCL) Stake Lessened by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Carnival Corporation were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Carnival Corporation by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Carnival Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) traded down 0.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.04. 1,071,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.71. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Carnival Corporation had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Carnival Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other Carnival Corporation news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 15,000 shares of Carnival Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Carnival Corporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Carnival Corporation in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

